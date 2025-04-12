Delhi Police Bolsters Security for Hanuman Jayanti Procession

In preparation for the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti procession, Delhi Police has significantly increased security in the Jahangirpuri area, an official reported on Saturday.

The decision comes after several Hindu organizations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, announced their plans to hold processions, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

As a precaution, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with additional Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas of Jahangirpuri to ensure that law and order are upheld.

