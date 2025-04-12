Left Menu

Delhi Police Bolsters Security for Hanuman Jayanti Procession

In anticipation of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, Delhi Police has heightened security in Jahangirpuri, deploying additional personnel and Rapid Action Force units. This follows announcements by Hindu organizations intending to hold processions. The authorities emphasize maintaining law and order in the area.

In preparation for the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti procession, Delhi Police has significantly increased security in the Jahangirpuri area, an official reported on Saturday.

The decision comes after several Hindu organizations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, announced their plans to hold processions, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

As a precaution, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with additional Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas of Jahangirpuri to ensure that law and order are upheld.

