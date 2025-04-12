Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Timeframe for Presidential Decision on Reserved Bills

The Supreme Court set a three-month deadline for the President to decide on bills reserved by governors for consideration. This ruling follows a delay in 10 Tamil Nadu bills. The Court emphasized that inaction by governors would be subject to judicial review, reinforcing timely legislative processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:06 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Timeframe for Presidential Decision on Reserved Bills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has set a three-month deadline for the President to decide on bills reserved for consideration by various governors. This significant decision came days after the Court resolved a delay concerning 10 bills from Tamil Nadu that had been stalled.

The Court's judgment, released online, emphasizes that the President is obliged to make a decision within the specified timeframe. Any delay beyond this period requires explanation, with states expected to cooperate by addressing queries and suggestions from the central government promptly.

The ruling also makes clear that governors' inaction will face judicial scrutiny. Observing the undue delay in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the necessity of timely legislative processes, declaring that withheld bills must be revisited swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025