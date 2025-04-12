Supreme Court Mandates Timeframe for Presidential Decision on Reserved Bills

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has set a three-month deadline for the President to decide on bills reserved for consideration by various governors. This significant decision came days after the Court resolved a delay concerning 10 bills from Tamil Nadu that had been stalled.

The Court's judgment, released online, emphasizes that the President is obliged to make a decision within the specified timeframe. Any delay beyond this period requires explanation, with states expected to cooperate by addressing queries and suggestions from the central government promptly.

The ruling also makes clear that governors' inaction will face judicial scrutiny. Observing the undue delay in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the necessity of timely legislative processes, declaring that withheld bills must be revisited swiftly.

