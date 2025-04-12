The Evolving Institution: Family Dynamics in Modern India
Justice B V Nagarathna highlighted the rapid transformation of family structures in India, emphasizing the socio-economic liberation of women and its impact on family disputes. She advocated for mutual understanding between partners to resolve marital issues and called for improved family court mediation to reduce the growing burden on the legal system.
Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna has addressed the ongoing transformation within the family structures of India, emphasizing its effects on the country's legal framework.
Speaking at a regional conference, she attributed these shifts to increased education, urbanization, economic independence of women, and individualistic aspirations.
Justice Nagarathna advocates for pre-litigation mediation to alleviate court burdens, highlighting the crucial role of mutual understanding and social attitude shifts in resolving familial disputes.
