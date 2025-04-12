The Evolving Institution: Family Dynamics in Modern India

Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna has addressed the ongoing transformation within the family structures of India, emphasizing its effects on the country's legal framework.

Speaking at a regional conference, she attributed these shifts to increased education, urbanization, economic independence of women, and individualistic aspirations.

Justice Nagarathna advocates for pre-litigation mediation to alleviate court burdens, highlighting the crucial role of mutual understanding and social attitude shifts in resolving familial disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)