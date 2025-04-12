Daring Cow Smugglers Apprehended in Lalganj Forest Standoff

In the forests of Lalganj, law enforcement officials successfully apprehended two cow smugglers following a dramatic encounter late Friday night. The accused were identified as Akash Gupta and Manish Yadav, both hailing from Mirzapur district.

During the encounter, both suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. Despite their injuries, they were taken into custody immediately after the incident.

Authorities recovered 12 cattle, a pickup truck utilized for transport, and two illegal firearms with ammunition from the suspects. Legal proceedings have been initiated as Lalganj police register a case against the culprits under applicable laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)