Daring Cow Smugglers Apprehended in Lalganj Forest Standoff

Two cow smugglers, Akash Gupta and Manish Yadav, were arrested in Lalganj after a shootout. The accused, both injured in their legs, are in the hospital. Police retrieved 12 cattle, a transport vehicle, illegal arms, and ammo. Charges have been filed under the relevant sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:49 IST
In the forests of Lalganj, law enforcement officials successfully apprehended two cow smugglers following a dramatic encounter late Friday night. The accused were identified as Akash Gupta and Manish Yadav, both hailing from Mirzapur district.

During the encounter, both suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. Despite their injuries, they were taken into custody immediately after the incident.

Authorities recovered 12 cattle, a pickup truck utilized for transport, and two illegal firearms with ammunition from the suspects. Legal proceedings have been initiated as Lalganj police register a case against the culprits under applicable laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

