Notorious Smuggler Bhajan Lal Arrested in Nathdwara

Bhajan Lal, a wanted drug smuggler with a Rs 50,000 bounty, was arrested in Nathdwara by Jodhpur Police. Bhajan Lal, who has been smuggling for 11 years, once worked at a petrol pump before starting his own smuggling gang. He is now grooming Ruparam as his successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:44 IST
The Jodhpur Police have apprehended Bhajan Lal, a notorious drug smuggler with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, at Nathdwara. Lal was captured along with his accomplice, Ruparam, while staying at a local hotel, according to police sources.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vikas Kumar revealed that Lal, an experienced smuggler for over 11 years, amassed close to Rs 2 crore annually from his illicit activities. Both smugglers were reportedly in Nathdwara to pray at the Sanwaria Seth temple.

Previously employed at a petrol station, Lal was sacked due to fraud and later retaliated by looting Rs 10 lakh. He then worked under Birdaram Siyol, a known smuggler, but eventually betrayed him to form his own gang after Siyol's demise. Now weakened by an old injury, Lal is reportedly preparing Ruparam to lead the syndicate.

