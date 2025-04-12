Notorious Smuggler Bhajan Lal Arrested in Nathdwara

The Jodhpur Police have apprehended Bhajan Lal, a notorious drug smuggler with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, at Nathdwara. Lal was captured along with his accomplice, Ruparam, while staying at a local hotel, according to police sources.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vikas Kumar revealed that Lal, an experienced smuggler for over 11 years, amassed close to Rs 2 crore annually from his illicit activities. Both smugglers were reportedly in Nathdwara to pray at the Sanwaria Seth temple.

Previously employed at a petrol station, Lal was sacked due to fraud and later retaliated by looting Rs 10 lakh. He then worked under Birdaram Siyol, a known smuggler, but eventually betrayed him to form his own gang after Siyol's demise. Now weakened by an old injury, Lal is reportedly preparing Ruparam to lead the syndicate.

