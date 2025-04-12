Tension Rises in Murshidabad Amid Protests Against Waqf Act

The Centre is actively monitoring the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, as reported by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. The unrest, linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has resulted in three deaths, including a father-son duo.

In a video conference, Mohan assured the state government of assistance and potential manpower deployment. The West Bengal Police Chief confirmed that the situation is tense but under control. Additional security forces, including the BSF and over 150 arrests, were noted as part of state efforts.

CAPF forces were ordered by the Calcutta High Court following a petition. On Friday, clashes left 15 police officers injured, with violence reported in multiple areas. State and central forces continue collaborating to ensure the restoration of normalcy.

