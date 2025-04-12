Gold Smuggling Bust at Mumbai Airport: DRI Takes Action

In a significant breakthrough, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, seizing gold worth approximately Rs 6.3 crore. The operation unfolded on Saturday, according to a DRI official.

The anti-smuggling team acted on specific intelligence, intercepting the individual who had just landed from Bangkok. A meticulous search uncovered 6.7 kg of gold bars cunningly concealed within the suspect's footwear. Officials promptly arrested the man.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a prospective buyer, believed to be involved in the smuggling syndicate. This swift follow-up action reflects the DRI's ongoing efforts to curtail illegal gold trade in India.

