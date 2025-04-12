Gold Smuggling Bust at Mumbai Airport: DRI Takes Action
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a passenger with smuggled gold worth Rs 6.3 crore at Mumbai's airport. A potential buyer was also detained. Following a tip-off, officials intercepted the passenger arriving from Bangkok. The gold was hidden in the man's shoes.
In a significant breakthrough, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, seizing gold worth approximately Rs 6.3 crore. The operation unfolded on Saturday, according to a DRI official.
The anti-smuggling team acted on specific intelligence, intercepting the individual who had just landed from Bangkok. A meticulous search uncovered 6.7 kg of gold bars cunningly concealed within the suspect's footwear. Officials promptly arrested the man.
Further investigation led to the arrest of a prospective buyer, believed to be involved in the smuggling syndicate. This swift follow-up action reflects the DRI's ongoing efforts to curtail illegal gold trade in India.
