Sudan's Crisis: Deadly Attacks on Famine-Hit Camps

Sudan's paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, launched a brutal assault on famine-impacted camps in Darfur, resulting in over 100 deaths, including children and aid workers, a UN official reported on Saturday.

The offensive targeted the Zamzam and Abu Shorouk camps and the city of el-Fasher, leading to a deadly escalation in an ongoing civil conflict that has devastated the region for two years. El-Fasher remains under military control, in contrast to other areas dominated by the paramilitary forces.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification indicated that these camps are among Sudan's famine zones, with millions facing acute hunger due to the ongoing conflict, marking one of the world's most dire humanitarian crises.

