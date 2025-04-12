Left Menu

Sudan's Crisis: Deadly Attacks on Famine-Hit Camps

Sudan's paramilitary group initiated a violent offensive on famine-stricken camps in Darfur, leading to over 100 casualties, including aid workers and children. The two-day attack forced thousands to flee, exacerbating the region’s humanitarian crisis. The paramilitary's control largely remains, despite military resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:57 IST
Sudan's Crisis: Deadly Attacks on Famine-Hit Camps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan's paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, launched a brutal assault on famine-impacted camps in Darfur, resulting in over 100 deaths, including children and aid workers, a UN official reported on Saturday.

The offensive targeted the Zamzam and Abu Shorouk camps and the city of el-Fasher, leading to a deadly escalation in an ongoing civil conflict that has devastated the region for two years. El-Fasher remains under military control, in contrast to other areas dominated by the paramilitary forces.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification indicated that these camps are among Sudan's famine zones, with millions facing acute hunger due to the ongoing conflict, marking one of the world's most dire humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025