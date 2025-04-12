Man Arrested for Illegal Cattle Trade in Delhi

A 36-year-old man, identified as Azim Rizvi from northeast Delhi's Jafarabad, was taken into custody on Saturday for his suspected involvement in illegal cow slaughter within a godown in Vasant Kunj, southwest Delhi. Authorities say the godown was covertly rented on false pretenses for illicit cattle trading activities.

The arrest came after police received an emergency call on April 12, prompting a swift response to the location, where they discovered the deceased animal. A senior officer confirmed that the godown appeared to be operated by Rizvi and at least three others, who are also under suspicion.

The carcass was transported to a mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, legal action has been initiated under several statues, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act. Police continue efforts to track down and arrest additional suspects in connection with the crime.

