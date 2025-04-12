Iran-U.S. Talks in Oman: A Path to Nuclear De-escalation?
Iran and the U.S. conducted constructive talks in Oman over Iran's nuclear program, aiming to reconvene next week. The discussions, mediated by Oman, focused on regional tensions and sanctions. Despite challenges, both parties expressed willingness to seek mutually beneficial outcomes amidst longstanding geopolitical tensions.
In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and the U.S. engaged in productive talks held in Oman, aimed at addressing the escalating concerns over Tehran's nuclear program. Both sides expressed optimism and agreed to continue discussions next week, with hopes of reaching a substantial agreement.
The discussions were indirect, facilitated by Oman's mediating efforts, and focused primarily on de-escalating regional tensions and exploring the possibility of easing sanctions against Iran. Despite the productive atmosphere, both delegations remain cautious, recognizing the complexities involved in resolving the decades-long dispute.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized the potential for progress, if the U.S. enters future talks with an equitable stance. Concurrently, the U.S. maintained its firm stance on Iran's uranium enrichment levels, which they argued surpass civilian energy requirements. The situation remains delicate, as both nations seek to bridge significant differences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
