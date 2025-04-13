Left Menu

Charting New Trade Paths: UK's Ambitious Global Vision

UK finance minister Rachel Reeves aims for a fresh EU relationship and a US trade deal. With global tariffs impacting economies, she stresses free and fair trade's importance at the IMF meeting. UN trade head warns of the potential catastrophic effects on developing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 02:35 IST
Charting New Trade Paths: UK's Ambitious Global Vision
Rachel Reeves
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an upcoming column for the Observer, British finance minister Rachel Reeves outlines her plan to establish 'an ambitious new relationship' with the European Union while continuing trade negotiations with the United States. Reeves acknowledges the significant impact of tariffs introduced by former U.S. President Donald Trump on Britain's economy and the global market.

As reported by the Observer, Reeves will express her awareness of the challenges ahead, emphasizing the Labour party's commitment to international collaboration and the advantages of open trade. She asserts, 'Now is not the time to turn our backs on the world.'

Reeves aims to promote a 'more balanced global economic and trading system' at the forthcoming International Monetary Fund meeting. Britain's economy saw notable growth in February, setting a promising stage as it prepares for tariff implications. Concurrently, UN trade agency director Pamela Coke-Hamilton warns that these tariffs could severely affect developing countries, potentially more than foreign aid reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025