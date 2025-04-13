Trump's Ceasefire Strategy: A Controversial Proposal

In recent comments aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that discussions to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war are showing progress. He emphasized the critical juncture at which decisive action must replace dialogues.

Central to these talks is a plan recommended by the U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has been in close consultation with the president. Witkoff proposed a controversial strategy to facilitate a ceasefire, which involves recognizing Russia's claim over four eastern Ukrainian territories, which were attempted to be annexed in 2022.

The strategy, however, faces criticism due to its implications and the contentious territorial claims, raising global concerns about fairness and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)