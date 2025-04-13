Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Claims Life of Amroha Resident

A 32-year-old Amroha man named Mohit died after being struck by a train near Kazipatti, Amethi district. The incident took place between Gauriganj and Bani railway stations. Mohit, a truck driver, was identified by police and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday when a 32-year-old man was fatally struck by a train in Amethi district, police confirmed. The accident took place near Kazipatti, between the Gauriganj and Bani railway stations.

The victim, identified as Mohit from Amroha district, was working as a truck driver, according to SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey of Gauriganj police station. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The deceased's body has been transferred for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and to comply with procedural requirements. Further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

