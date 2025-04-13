Tragic Balcony Fall: Mystery Surrounding Dilshad's Death
A 40-year-old man, Dilshad, died after allegedly falling from his balcony in Kanshiram Colony. Police have detained his wife, Shanno, amid conflicting accounts about the incident. Family disputes and allegations of marital strain surround the case. An investigation is underway while the community awaits further developments.
A tragic incident unfolded in Kanshiram Colony as a 40-year-old man named Dilshad died after falling from the balcony of his house. The event has sparked controversy and varying accounts, prompting police to delve deeper into what truly happened.
Dilshad's wife, Shanno, has been detained for questioning following allegations by her in-laws that she was responsible for pushing him. She, however, claims that Dilshad returned home inebriated and jumped off the balcony himself.
According to Dheeraj Kumar, the SHO of Kotwali police station, marital disputes were frequent in their household. As investigations continue, family testimonies suggest a history of discord, adding layers to this already complex case. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.
