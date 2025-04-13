Tragic Balcony Fall: Mystery Surrounding Dilshad's Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Kanshiram Colony as a 40-year-old man named Dilshad died after falling from the balcony of his house. The event has sparked controversy and varying accounts, prompting police to delve deeper into what truly happened.

Dilshad's wife, Shanno, has been detained for questioning following allegations by her in-laws that she was responsible for pushing him. She, however, claims that Dilshad returned home inebriated and jumped off the balcony himself.

According to Dheeraj Kumar, the SHO of Kotwali police station, marital disputes were frequent in their household. As investigations continue, family testimonies suggest a history of discord, adding layers to this already complex case. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)