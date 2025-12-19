Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly in Chittorgarh

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district as a woman, amidst ongoing domestic disputes, allegedly killed her husband with an axe. The horrifying event took place in Tamlav village under Rawatbhata area, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Following the alleged murder, the woman attempted to end her own life by jumping into a well. However, she was rescued by alert villagers and is currently in police custody, according to the local police reports.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Meena revealed that the deceased, identified as Mohan Gurjar, was killed instantly by his wife, Lad Bai. The authorities are conducting further investigations to uncover the full details behind the incident, with the deceased's body sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)