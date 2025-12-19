Left Menu

Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly in Chittorgarh

In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, a woman allegedly killed her husband with an axe and attempted to take her own life by jumping into a well. The incident, rooted in domestic disputes, occurred in Tamlav village. The accused, rescued by villagers, is now in police custody with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:41 IST
Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly in Chittorgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district as a woman, amidst ongoing domestic disputes, allegedly killed her husband with an axe. The horrifying event took place in Tamlav village under Rawatbhata area, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Following the alleged murder, the woman attempted to end her own life by jumping into a well. However, she was rescued by alert villagers and is currently in police custody, according to the local police reports.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Meena revealed that the deceased, identified as Mohan Gurjar, was killed instantly by his wife, Lad Bai. The authorities are conducting further investigations to uncover the full details behind the incident, with the deceased's body sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025