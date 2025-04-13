Left Menu

Tragedy in Ashok Nagar: A Community Demands Justice

A tragic incident unfolded in Ashok Nagar with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old girl. The community responded with protests, demanding justice. Authorities are investigating, including using CCTV footage. The police assure swift legal action while awaiting confirmation on the possibility of sexual assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alarming incident shook Ashok Nagar as a 5-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped and killed, prompting a wave of community outrage. Police are in the midst of an investigation, with the child's body found in an abandoned building.

The girl's family, hailing from Koppal district, reported her missing after an unidentified man took her from the area while accompanying her mother at work. Despite immediate hospital care, the child was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities, including Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, are working to apprehend the suspect, utilizing CCTV evidence. While confirming the details of the assault remains pending, the public is urged to remain calm as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

