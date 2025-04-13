Tragedy in Ashok Nagar: A Community Demands Justice

An alarming incident shook Ashok Nagar as a 5-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped and killed, prompting a wave of community outrage. Police are in the midst of an investigation, with the child's body found in an abandoned building.

The girl's family, hailing from Koppal district, reported her missing after an unidentified man took her from the area while accompanying her mother at work. Despite immediate hospital care, the child was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities, including Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, are working to apprehend the suspect, utilizing CCTV evidence. While confirming the details of the assault remains pending, the public is urged to remain calm as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)