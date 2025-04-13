Left Menu

Tragedy in Tripura: Shocking Crime Unveiled

A 14-year-old girl in North Tripura was gang-raped at an abandoned madrassa hostel. The incident happened en route to a wedding. One of the accused, a 19-year-old, was caught by villagers and arrested. The case is under investigation under the POSCO Act, with one suspect still at large.

  India

A shocking incident of sexual assault has been reported in North Tripura's Kadamtala area, as police confirmed on Sunday. A 14-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped inside an abandoned madrassa hostel on Saturday night.

The victim, who hails from the village of Kurti in the Dharmanagar subdivision, was on her way to attend a wedding ceremony when two individuals allegedly abducted her. The attackers, including a minor, reportedly took her to the hostel where they committed the crime before fleeing the scene.

Upon learning of the incident, the girl's distraught parents and outraged villagers initiated a search operation that led to the capture of one suspect, a 19-year-old laborer. Authorities have apprehended him while a manhunt is underway for the second suspect. The victim underwent medical evaluation and is reportedly in stable condition. A case has been filed under the POSCO Act, and further investigations are ongoing, according to Officer-in-Charge Jayanta Debnath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

