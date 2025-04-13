Left Menu

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Rallies Against Controversial Waqf Amendments

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging it endangers historic sites and violates constitutional rights. They emphasized peaceful protest, criticized violent acts, and called for the reopening of sealed madrasas. The organization also expressed concern over actions in Gaza and ongoing tensions in India regarding personal laws and pluralism.

Updated: 13-04-2025 19:51 IST
Prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Act, citing constitutional violations and threats to historic religious sites. The group emphasized the importance of peaceful protests against the act, while denouncing violence that undermines their cause.

The organization's Working Committee, led by chief Maulana Mahmood Madani, also criticized actions taken against madrassas in Uttarakhand, the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, and the situation in Gaza. They stated that religious and cultural diversity is under threat, urging the Indian government to uphold constitutional protections.

Moreover, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind expressed grave concern regarding international issues, specifically addressing Israeli actions in Gaza as war crimes. The organization called for humanitarian intervention from the Indian government. The group's membership drive has been extended, and further elections are scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

