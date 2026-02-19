Left Menu

Gujarat's Leap Towards Uniform Civil Code Implementation

A high-level committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, is working on implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Gujarat. A recent meeting in New Delhi focused on equality-centric draft laws, examining issues like marriage and inheritance, while considering community interests to ensure social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:05 IST
Gujarat's Leap Towards Uniform Civil Code Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward legal reform, Gujarat is on the path to implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aimed at establishing a progressive, equality-based legal framework. This initiative is overseen by a high-level committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, who emphasized the importance of equal justice for all citizens.

The committee, formed on February 4, deliberated on the draft UCC during a meeting in New Delhi. The comprehensive discussion focused on marriage, divorce, inheritance rights, and adoption laws, highlighting progress and current status. Notably, community interests are a priority to maintain social harmony, according to an official state government release.

Comprised of members including retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff, the committee aims to prepare a considerate draft that equitably addresses the diverse needs of Gujarat's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
2
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
3
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
4
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026