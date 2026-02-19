Gujarat's Leap Towards Uniform Civil Code Implementation

In a significant move toward legal reform, Gujarat is on the path to implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aimed at establishing a progressive, equality-based legal framework. This initiative is overseen by a high-level committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, who emphasized the importance of equal justice for all citizens.

The committee, formed on February 4, deliberated on the draft UCC during a meeting in New Delhi. The comprehensive discussion focused on marriage, divorce, inheritance rights, and adoption laws, highlighting progress and current status. Notably, community interests are a priority to maintain social harmony, according to an official state government release.

Comprised of members including retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff, the committee aims to prepare a considerate draft that equitably addresses the diverse needs of Gujarat's population.

