Controversy Erupts Over Denial of Kuruthola Pradakshina Procession in Delhi
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal expressed concern over the denial of permission for the Kuruthola Pradakshina procession in Delhi, accusing authorities of violating religious freedom. In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Venugopal called the decision discriminatory, highlighting its impact on India's secular fabric and minority voices.
In a striking move raising questions about religious freedoms in India, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has accused the government of selectively targeting minority voices. This comes after permission was denied for the 'Kuruthola Pradakshina' procession, a significant Christian tradition, in the nation's capital.
Venugopal, in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, condemned the prohibition of the Palm Sunday event, a longstanding religious tradition at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. He stressed that such actions erode the secular fabric of the country and challenge the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.
The Congress leader urged an investigation into the Delhi Police's decision, labeling it a deliberate act of suppression. He demanded immediate corrective steps to protect the rights of all religious communities, criticizing the government for discrimination and policy-driven oppression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
