Arson Attack at Governor's Residence During Passover

An alarming fire engulfed a portion of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's official residence during Passover, prompting an immediate evacuation of the Governor and his family, authorities reported.

The first night of the Jewish holiday took a grim turn as flames erupted, leading the Pennsylvania State Police to declare the incident an act of arson, although further details about the cause remain undisclosed.

Governor Shapiro, a noted prospective contender for the Democratic White House bid in 2028, expressed gratitude for the swift action of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire and State Police, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing multiagency investigation.

