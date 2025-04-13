Left Menu

Devastation in Gaza: Airstrikes Target Hospitals and Civilians

A series of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday targeted hospitals, residential areas, and vehicles, resulting in at least 21 casualties, including children. Al-Ahli Hospital faced extensive damage, marking the fifth attack on it since the conflict began. The situation in Gaza remains dire, raising international concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:25 IST
Devastation in Gaza: Airstrikes Target Hospitals and Civilians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing escalation, Israeli airstrikes ravaged multiple targets across Gaza, including a critical hospital, residential homes, and vehicles, resulting in at least 21 deaths on Sunday. Al-Ahli Hospital suffered significant damage, marking the fifth targeted attack since the conflict began.

Dr. Fadel Naim, Director of Al-Ahli Hospital, reported severe damage to the emergency room and pharmacy, affecting over 100 patients. Among the casualties was a young girl who died during evacuation due to the inability to provide urgent care. Israel claims they targeted a Hamas command center but provided no evidence.

A further series of strikes hit different areas, including the Jabaliya refugee camp and Deir al-Balah, killing civilians, some of whom were charity workers. The extensive loss of life and damage calls into question the safety of critical infrastructure and the protection of civilians amid mounting international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

