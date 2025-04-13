Devastation in Gaza: Airstrikes Target Hospitals and Civilians

In a harrowing escalation, Israeli airstrikes ravaged multiple targets across Gaza, including a critical hospital, residential homes, and vehicles, resulting in at least 21 deaths on Sunday. Al-Ahli Hospital suffered significant damage, marking the fifth targeted attack since the conflict began.

Dr. Fadel Naim, Director of Al-Ahli Hospital, reported severe damage to the emergency room and pharmacy, affecting over 100 patients. Among the casualties was a young girl who died during evacuation due to the inability to provide urgent care. Israel claims they targeted a Hamas command center but provided no evidence.

A further series of strikes hit different areas, including the Jabaliya refugee camp and Deir al-Balah, killing civilians, some of whom were charity workers. The extensive loss of life and damage calls into question the safety of critical infrastructure and the protection of civilians amid mounting international concern.

