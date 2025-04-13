BSF Foils Smuggling Bid: Arms and Narcotics Seized
The Border Security Force thwarted a smuggling attempt at the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district. Officials seized a firearm and 22 kg of ganja. Despite low visibility and waterlogged conditions, BSF personnel pursued smugglers who fled, leaving behind a bag containing a pistol.
The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted an attempted smuggling of arms and narcotics across the Bangladesh border, officials reported on Sunday. The operation in West Bengal's Nadia district led to the seizure of a firearm and 22 kilograms of ganja.
According to the BSF, the incident unfolded around 5:55 am at the Tungi outpost when personnel spotted suspicious movements from a group of five to six smugglers. The individuals were seen advancing towards the international boundary.
When challenged by the BSF, the smugglers retreated back to the Indian side, eventually escaping due to limited visibility and waterlogging. A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a pistol in a plastic bag left behind by the smugglers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
