Teen's Shocking Plot: A Tragedy in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin teenager, Nikita Casap, 17, is facing grave criminal charges as prosecutors allege he murdered his parents to fund a plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump and overthrow the government. This shocking revelation has emerged from a federal warrant that was recently unsealed.

Casap, apprehended in Kansas last month, is held on a $1 million bond. Waukesha County authorities charged him with first-degree murder and other crimes related to the killings of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, who authorities say were fatally shot in February.

Prosecutors also highlight a disturbing manifesto attributed to Casap, where he praises Adolf Hitler and details plans involving a drone, explosives, and contacting others, including a Russian speaker. The warrant further includes unnerving communications via TikTok and Telegram, pointing to his intentions to engage in violent governmental overthrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)