Teen's Shocking Plot: A Tragedy in Wisconsin

Nikita Casap, a 17-year-old from Wisconsin, is charged with plotting to assassinate President Trump after allegedly killing his parents for financial means. He faces allegations of planning the murders, buying explosives, and sharing plans in a manifesto and communications. Casap was apprehended in Kansas.
A Wisconsin teenager, Nikita Casap, 17, is facing grave criminal charges as prosecutors allege he murdered his parents to fund a plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump and overthrow the government. This shocking revelation has emerged from a federal warrant that was recently unsealed.
Casap, apprehended in Kansas last month, is held on a $1 million bond. Waukesha County authorities charged him with first-degree murder and other crimes related to the killings of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, who authorities say were fatally shot in February.
Prosecutors also highlight a disturbing manifesto attributed to Casap, where he praises Adolf Hitler and details plans involving a drone, explosives, and contacting others, including a Russian speaker. The warrant further includes unnerving communications via TikTok and Telegram, pointing to his intentions to engage in violent governmental overthrow.
