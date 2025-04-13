Syrian-Leader Seeks Inclusivity and Stability in UAE Visit

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa traveled to Abu Dhabi on Sunday for discussions with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This visit marks Sharaa's second to a Gulf state, reflecting the new regime's efforts to establish an inclusive political system in Syria.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, Sharaa aimed to discuss core issues of mutual interest. The visit comes after Sharaa's February trip to Saudi Arabia, as he seeks to forge stronger ties with Arab and Western nations following his group's overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government.

Recognizing concerns of extremism, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed confirmed support for Syrian reconstruction, emphasizing the importance of building a future centered on security and prosperity. The international community remains watchful of Syria's developments amid their need for sanctions relief to rejuvenate the war-torn economy.

