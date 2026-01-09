Gadkari's Pledge: Inclusive Governance for Nagpur's Future

During a campaign event on Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed that the BJP's ideology promotes working for all citizens, regardless of caste or creed, and is not opposed to Muslims. He emphasized that dreams will be realized if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance secures a full majority in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections.

Gadkari clarified that the BJP opposes terrorists and Pakistan, not Muslims, asserting that the party values all citizens equally. The minister assured voters of fulfilling aspirations if the alliance wins, personally guaranteeing candidates' performance.

Addressing misconceptions and misinformation spread by opposition leaders, Gadkari reiterated his commitment to inclusive governance. He refuted claims of constitutional changes by the BJP, contrasting it with the Congress's historical amendments. Gadkari affirmed that he works for everyone, transcending differences in caste, religion, and language.