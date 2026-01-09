Telangana's Vision 2047: A Trillion-Dollar Path at Davos

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government will promote its ambitious 'Telangana Rising 2047' plan during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The focus is on transforming Telangana into a USD three trillion economy within the next two decades, a vision presented at a recent state summit.

During a review of past investment proposals from previous Davos engagements and the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, Reddy instructed officials to address any unresolved investment commitments. The objective is to remove obstacles and solidify investor confidence in the state's future economic trajectory.

The government delegation will actively engage with global investors, sharing the state's comprehensive roadmap for achieving its economic targets as detailed in the 'Telangana Rising' vision document. This move aligns with the state's strategic push for accelerated economic growth.

