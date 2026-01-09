Left Menu

Telangana's Vision 2047: A Trillion-Dollar Path at Davos

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasizes the state's bold economic vision at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos. The government aims to convert Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. This transformative agenda will be pitched to potential investors, building on previous commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government will promote its ambitious 'Telangana Rising 2047' plan during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The focus is on transforming Telangana into a USD three trillion economy within the next two decades, a vision presented at a recent state summit.

During a review of past investment proposals from previous Davos engagements and the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, Reddy instructed officials to address any unresolved investment commitments. The objective is to remove obstacles and solidify investor confidence in the state's future economic trajectory.

The government delegation will actively engage with global investors, sharing the state's comprehensive roadmap for achieving its economic targets as detailed in the 'Telangana Rising' vision document. This move aligns with the state's strategic push for accelerated economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

