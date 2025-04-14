Left Menu

Italian Billionaire Gianluigi Aponte Eyes Major Port Acquisition

Gianluigi Aponte, a prominent Italian billionaire, is spearheading a family-run investment group to acquire 43 ports from conglomerate CK Hutchison. The potential acquisition was reported by Bloomberg News, highlighting Aponte's strategic move in the ports industry.

Updated: 14-04-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:11 IST
A family-run business helmed by Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte is reportedly in the forefront of acquiring a significant port portfolio from CK Hutchison, with plans to take over 43 ports globally.

The investment group's bid signifies Aponte's robust interest and influence in the maritime industry, a development first reported by Bloomberg News.

As of now, CK Hutchison has not provided any official comment despite inquiries from Reuters.

