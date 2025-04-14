Left Menu

Tigray's Wounded Warriors: A Bleak Struggle for Healing and Hope

Chandera Weldesenbet, a veteran of the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia, faces the daunting reality of living with untreated injuries. Thousands of ex-combatants struggle for medical support amidst a dire shortage of resources. Efforts by local and international bodies are undermined by insufficient funding, leaving many in dire circumstances.

Updated: 14-04-2025 11:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

In the aftermath of the brutal Tigray conflict in Ethiopia, many veterans like Chandera Weldesenbet are grappling with the harsh reality of living with untreated injuries. Chandera, with metal shrapnel still embedded in his body, represents the overlooked casualties of a war that ended two years ago.

With healthcare facilities decimated across the region, veterans are left with scant resources to address their disabilities. Despite the efforts of the Ethiopian National Rehabilitation Commission and international aid groups, funding shortages hinder adequate medical care and rehabilitation support for thousands in similar predicaments.

Faced with limited mobility and employment opportunities, ex-combatants struggle to survive, often resorting to begging. As tensions rise anew, there is a compelling need for increased international support to alleviate the plight of these veterans and foster region-wide recovery.

