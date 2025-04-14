Tigray's Wounded Warriors: A Bleak Struggle for Healing and Hope

In the aftermath of the brutal Tigray conflict in Ethiopia, many veterans like Chandera Weldesenbet are grappling with the harsh reality of living with untreated injuries. Chandera, with metal shrapnel still embedded in his body, represents the overlooked casualties of a war that ended two years ago.

With healthcare facilities decimated across the region, veterans are left with scant resources to address their disabilities. Despite the efforts of the Ethiopian National Rehabilitation Commission and international aid groups, funding shortages hinder adequate medical care and rehabilitation support for thousands in similar predicaments.

Faced with limited mobility and employment opportunities, ex-combatants struggle to survive, often resorting to begging. As tensions rise anew, there is a compelling need for increased international support to alleviate the plight of these veterans and foster region-wide recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)