Europe's Eye on U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

France, Britain, and Germany have pledged to closely monitor the ongoing nuclear discussions between the United States and Iran. The aim is to ensure that these talks align with European security interests.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized this position on Monday as he attended a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. Barrot stated, "We will be vigilant, along with our British and German friends and partners, to ensure that any (U.S.-Iran) negotiations that may take place comply with our security interests."

This stance highlights the critical importance European nations place on the terms and outcomes of any potential U.S.-Iran nuclear agreements, particularly concerning Iran's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)