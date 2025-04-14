Left Menu

Exoneration: Court Clears Accountant of Embezzlement Charges

A court overturned a previous conviction of Sachin Suri, a former National Heart Institute accountant, for allegedly embezzling Rs 55 lakh. The decision highlighted the absence of incriminating evidence against Suri, including unsupported oral testimonies and inconclusive forensic reports. Consequently, his three-year sentence was annulled.

In a significant legal development, Sachin Suri, a former accountant with the National Heart Institute, has been exonerated by a court ruling that overturned his previous conviction for embezzling Rs 55 lakh.

The court determined that the evidence presented, including oral testimony and electronic records lacking proper certification, was insufficient to support Suri's conviction.

Furthermore, forensic analysis reports proved inconclusive, and critical audit reports lacked validation. As a result, Additional Sessions Judge Lovleen annulled the three-year sentence, citing a failure to prove the criminal breach of trust allegations against Suri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

