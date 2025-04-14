Exoneration: Court Clears Accountant of Embezzlement Charges

In a significant legal development, Sachin Suri, a former accountant with the National Heart Institute, has been exonerated by a court ruling that overturned his previous conviction for embezzling Rs 55 lakh.

The court determined that the evidence presented, including oral testimony and electronic records lacking proper certification, was insufficient to support Suri's conviction.

Furthermore, forensic analysis reports proved inconclusive, and critical audit reports lacked validation. As a result, Additional Sessions Judge Lovleen annulled the three-year sentence, citing a failure to prove the criminal breach of trust allegations against Suri.

