The Kremlin has sharply criticized a proposal from Germany's incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to deploy Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine. The move, according to Moscow, would only intensify the ongoing conflict.

Speaking on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that several European countries share Germany's approach, which he argues is disrupting peace talks and contributing to the prolongation of the war.

Meanwhile, several European leaders have openly accused Russia of delaying a ceasefire, arguing that Moscow is not earnestly pursuing a resolution to end the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)