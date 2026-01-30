Left Menu

Nobel Committee says Peace Prize winner likely revealed early by digital spying

Digital espionage was likely to have been behind the uncovering of the 2025 Nobel Peace ‌Prize winner's name ahead of its official release, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. "We have not been able to determine exactly what happened ⁠or who was behind the breach but we do believe that the digital domain still is the main suspect," the permanent secretary of the committee that bestows the award told Reuters ​on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:41 IST
Nobel Committee says Peace Prize winner likely revealed early by digital spying

Digital espionage was likely to have been behind the uncovering of the 2025 Nobel Peace ‌Prize winner's name ahead of its official release, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

"We have not been able to determine exactly what happened ⁠or who was behind the breach but we do believe that the digital domain still is the main suspect," the permanent secretary of the committee that bestows the award told Reuters ​on Friday. Bets on Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado winning the prize spiked on ‍October 10, hours before the name of the 2025 laureate was due to be announced in Oslo.

An initial bet was placed on Machado's name to win the prize, rising quickly to some $2.2 million as ⁠others ‌followed, Kristian Berg Harpviken said. ⁠Machado's name had not been mentioned ahead of time by any of the experts nor the media. One ‍of Norway's three intelligence agencies was involved in the ensuing investigation of whether there was an ​internal leak or whether it was the result of spying, either by a ⁠criminal actor or a state entity, but it remains unclear who was behind the leak and how it unfolded, ⁠Harpviken said.

And while financial bets were placed, it was not known whether the ultimate purpose was to profit from the incident or to inflict damage to the credibility ⁠of the prize, he said, adding that the institute's efforts have now turned to preventing future ⁠breaches. Machado won the ‌award for fighting dictatorship in Venezuela and dedicated the award in part to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly insisted he ⁠deserved to win himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026