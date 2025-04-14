Left Menu

Fugitive Gangster Nabbed: The Tigri Crime Chronicles

Md Asif, a 28-year-old member of the Deepak Pandit gang, was arrested for attempting to steal petrol and committing violent crimes in south Delhi's Tigri. He set a man on fire and shot another, leading to Asif's capture near Faridabad. His confession unveiled more links to previous crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A gangster on the run, linked to violent crimes during a petrol theft in Tigri, south Delhi, has been apprehended. Identified as Md Asif, also known as Hakla, he faces several charges, including attempting to murder and robbery.

The Wanted suspect, a member of the Deepak Pandit gang, was cornered by police near the Prahladpur-Surajkund border after evading capture. His criminal escapades included setting a local resident, Md Shaan, ablaze for resisting theft. Another individual, Salman, was critically injured when Asif allegedly shot him in the neck.

Asif, who confessed during interrogation, implicated associates Faizan, Bhuri, and Arman in the crimes. With a history of criminal activity, Asif dropped out of school to join the gang, diving into a life of crime early.

(With inputs from agencies.)

