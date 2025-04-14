Fugitive Gangster Nabbed: The Tigri Crime Chronicles

A gangster on the run, linked to violent crimes during a petrol theft in Tigri, south Delhi, has been apprehended. Identified as Md Asif, also known as Hakla, he faces several charges, including attempting to murder and robbery.

The Wanted suspect, a member of the Deepak Pandit gang, was cornered by police near the Prahladpur-Surajkund border after evading capture. His criminal escapades included setting a local resident, Md Shaan, ablaze for resisting theft. Another individual, Salman, was critically injured when Asif allegedly shot him in the neck.

Asif, who confessed during interrogation, implicated associates Faizan, Bhuri, and Arman in the crimes. With a history of criminal activity, Asif dropped out of school to join the gang, diving into a life of crime early.

(With inputs from agencies.)