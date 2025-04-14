SA Hosts Key G20 Development Working Group Meeting in Somerset West

South Africa, under its current presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20), is hosting the second Development Working Group (DWG) meeting this week in Somerset West, Western Cape. The high-level event, taking place from Monday, 14 April to Wednesday, 16 April 2025, is being held at the Lord Charles Hotel and brings together senior officials from G20 member states, invited countries, and prominent international organisations.

The meeting is a cornerstone of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, which began on 1 December 2024 and runs until 30 November 2025. As the first African country to lead the influential economic forum since the African Union (AU) gained permanent G20 membership in 2023, South Africa has prioritised a development agenda centered on the theme: "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability."

The G20 Development Working Group plays a critical role in formulating and coordinating strategies that address pressing global development challenges. It focuses on reducing inequalities, promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and strengthening international partnerships for development, especially in the context of ongoing global crises such as climate change, food insecurity, and persistent poverty.

Key Themes and Objectives

The three-day DWG meeting will center around three core priorities outlined by the South African Presidency:

High-Level Principles on Global Public Goods and Global Public Investment: Delegates will explore strategies for increasing the provision of global public goods such as health, climate protection, and digital connectivity, emphasizing the need for equitable and sustainable investment in these areas. Mobilising Finance for Development and Means of Implementation: Discussions will focus on finding innovative ways to unlock financing for development, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This includes enhancing access to international financial institutions, reforming global financial structures, and increasing the participation of private sector capital in development efforts. Building Resilience through Universal Social Protection Floors: The DWG will also address the growing importance of universal social protection systems to enhance societal resilience, especially in the face of economic shocks, pandemics, and climate-related disasters. Emphasis will be placed on inclusive systems that protect the most vulnerable.

Importance of the G20 in Global Governance

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform comprising 19 countries and two regional blocs—the European Union and the African Union. Collectively, its members account for around 85% of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), over 75% of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population.

Member countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

South Africa’s hosting of this pivotal meeting signals its commitment to amplifying the voice of the Global South and championing inclusive development. As part of its presidency, South Africa is aiming to bridge the gap between developed and developing nations by advocating for shared responsibility, innovative partnerships, and people-centered policy frameworks.

Significance for Africa and the Global South

The inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 has shifted global attention toward the development needs and aspirations of the African continent. The DWG meeting aligns with this shift, placing a spotlight on Africa’s role in driving sustainable global development.

By facilitating dialogue and cooperation on critical issues such as public investment, financing mechanisms, and social protection, the meeting aims to build momentum toward tangible actions that benefit not only G20 members but also the broader international community.

Looking Ahead

The outcomes of the DWG meeting will feed into preparations for the G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled for later in 2025, which will mark the culmination of South Africa’s presidency. In the lead-up to the summit, South Africa will continue hosting thematic meetings and engagements across the country, encouraging broad participation from civil society, the private sector, and academia.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), which is spearheading the development track, expressed confidence that the DWG gathering will produce meaningful results.

“This meeting reflects South Africa’s dedication to driving a transformative development agenda that is inclusive, fair, and sustainable. Through collaborative dialogue, we can build a global system that leaves no one behind,” the department said.

As deliberations continue in Somerset West, the world watches with keen interest, hopeful that the spirit of solidarity and shared purpose will guide decisions that shape a more equitable global future.