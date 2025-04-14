Mehul Choksi's Belgium Arrest: New Twist in the PNB Fraud Saga

In a significant development in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been apprehended by Belgian authorities. Choksi's arrest follows an extradition request by Indian investigation agencies, highlighting international cooperation in tackling financial crimes.

The Belgium Police captured Choksi, extradition efforts coordinated by India's CBI and ED, as the second main suspect after his nephew Nirav Modi. Choksi was detained as Indian officials presented two warrants from a Mumbai court to Belgian counterparts in support of their extradition plea.

Choksi, accused of defrauding PNB with fraudulent LoUs, is awaiting further judicial proceedings in Belgium. His legal team argues that he is not a flight risk due to health issues. Meanwhile, Indian agencies are determined to pursue legal avenues to expedite his extradition.

