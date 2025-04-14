Left Menu

Outdated Laws Fuel Misinformation During UK Violence

An investigation reveals that outdated laws hindered UK police in countering misinformation, which fueled anti-immigrant violence after a stabbing incident in Southport. As social media disinformation spread, it led to widespread unrest. Lawmakers call for legal updates to better handle misinformation in the social media age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:14 IST
Outdated Laws Fuel Misinformation During UK Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Outdated laws in the UK have been blamed for hindering police efforts to counter misinformation, which escalated anti-immigrant violence after a tragic stabbing incident last summer, according to a parliamentary investigation.

The Home Affairs Committee reports that legal constraints created an "information vacuum," allowing false claims to fuel unrest in Southport. The attacker, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, has been sentenced to life in prison for the attacks during a dance class.

Lawmakers call for reforms to ensure that the justice system can effectively combat misinformation in the social media age, as government officials agree that existing principles are under strain. A public inquiry and a review of contempt of court rules have been initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025