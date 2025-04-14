Outdated laws in the UK have been blamed for hindering police efforts to counter misinformation, which escalated anti-immigrant violence after a tragic stabbing incident last summer, according to a parliamentary investigation.

The Home Affairs Committee reports that legal constraints created an "information vacuum," allowing false claims to fuel unrest in Southport. The attacker, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, has been sentenced to life in prison for the attacks during a dance class.

Lawmakers call for reforms to ensure that the justice system can effectively combat misinformation in the social media age, as government officials agree that existing principles are under strain. A public inquiry and a review of contempt of court rules have been initiated.

