Honoring Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality, Liberty, and Fraternity

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the importance of adopting B.R. Ambedkar's values of equality, liberty, and fraternity to fully realize the Constitution's vision. He rejected political claims over Ambedkar's legacy, asserting society made him a leader. Ambedkar's contributions transcend beyond national and caste boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:26 IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the need for society to embrace the values of equality, liberty, and fraternity as envisioned by B.R. Ambedkar. Speaking at an Ambedkar Jayanti event, he reiterated that fulfilling the constitutional vision hinges on ingraining these principles within everyday social behavior.

The minister dismissed political assertions surrounding the ownership of Ambedkar's legacy, arguing that it was society, not any political party, that recognized his contributions. Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar echoed this sentiment, noting that Ambedkar's impact has surpassed national and caste boundaries, promoting inclusive societal progress.

Addressing Ambedkar's fight for constitutional rights, Kumar emphasized the empowerment of marginalized communities through rights secured by Ambedkar's struggle. Despite religious conversion offers, Ambedkar chose Buddhism for its alignment with his ideals, further cementing his status as a nationalist icon. The ministers' comments coincided with nationwide Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, honoring the constitutional architect and social justice advocate.

