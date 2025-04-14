Family Seeks Answers in Suspicious Death in Delhi

Kishore, a 33-year-old resident of northeast Delhi, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his Pratap Nagar home on Sunday. Authorities reported the incident to the Harsh Vihar Police Station at approximately 7.30 pm.

Following the initial post-mortem at GTB Hospital and subsequent handover of the body to Kishore's family, they expressed doubts about the cause of death and pushed for a second examination by a medical board to rule out foul play.

Police confirmed that a formal request has been made to the concerned authorities for a re-examination. Further legal actions will be determined based on the findings of the second post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)