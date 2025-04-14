Left Menu

Family Seeks Answers in Suspicious Death in Delhi

Kishore, a 33-year-old man, was found hanging in his northeast Delhi residence. His family has requested a second post-mortem, suspecting foul play. Police are facilitating another examination by a medical board, and legal proceedings will depend on the second autopsy's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:23 IST
Family Seeks Answers in Suspicious Death in Delhi
Kishore
  • Country:
  • India

Kishore, a 33-year-old resident of northeast Delhi, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his Pratap Nagar home on Sunday. Authorities reported the incident to the Harsh Vihar Police Station at approximately 7.30 pm.

Following the initial post-mortem at GTB Hospital and subsequent handover of the body to Kishore's family, they expressed doubts about the cause of death and pushed for a second examination by a medical board to rule out foul play.

Police confirmed that a formal request has been made to the concerned authorities for a re-examination. Further legal actions will be determined based on the findings of the second post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025