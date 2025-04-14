Family Seeks Answers in Suspicious Death in Delhi
Kishore, a 33-year-old man, was found hanging in his northeast Delhi residence. His family has requested a second post-mortem, suspecting foul play. Police are facilitating another examination by a medical board, and legal proceedings will depend on the second autopsy's findings.
- Country:
- India
Kishore, a 33-year-old resident of northeast Delhi, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his Pratap Nagar home on Sunday. Authorities reported the incident to the Harsh Vihar Police Station at approximately 7.30 pm.
Following the initial post-mortem at GTB Hospital and subsequent handover of the body to Kishore's family, they expressed doubts about the cause of death and pushed for a second examination by a medical board to rule out foul play.
Police confirmed that a formal request has been made to the concerned authorities for a re-examination. Further legal actions will be determined based on the findings of the second post-mortem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Road Chaos in Pakistan: Spate of Deadly Accidents and Crime Surge
Uttar Pradesh's Crime Rate Drops: A Success Story
Auto Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Heinous Crime in Patiala
Cybercrime Crackdown: Duo Apprehended in Rs 36 Lakh Online Fraud
Bombay HC Upholds Justice: No Bail for School Bus Driver Accused in Heinous Crime