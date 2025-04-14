Global Crime and Political Rivalries: A Comprehensive Round-Up
The news highlights key global and national stories, including Mehul Choksi's arrest in Belgium, India's power advancements, political tensions on B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, borderless crime increasing forensic science importance, and drug smuggling seizures. Additional topics cover constitutional reform protests, anti-corruption allegations, and terror attack investigations.
In a significant development, absconding diamond merchant Mehul Choksi has been apprehended in Belgium after India issued an extradition request pertaining to the Rs 13,000 crore PNB loan fraud case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India's transition from power shortages under previous Congress rule to now exporting electricity, as he addressed the nation's progress under his leadership.
Other notable stories include political sparring over B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, increased need for forensic science amid cross-border crime, a substantial drug bust off Gujarat's coast, and ongoing investigations into terror conspiracies.
