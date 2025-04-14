Global Crime and Political Rivalries: A Comprehensive Round-Up

In a significant development, absconding diamond merchant Mehul Choksi has been apprehended in Belgium after India issued an extradition request pertaining to the Rs 13,000 crore PNB loan fraud case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India's transition from power shortages under previous Congress rule to now exporting electricity, as he addressed the nation's progress under his leadership.

Other notable stories include political sparring over B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, increased need for forensic science amid cross-border crime, a substantial drug bust off Gujarat's coast, and ongoing investigations into terror conspiracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)