Anurag Gupta Ramps Up Anti-Maoist Efforts in Jharkhand

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta reviewed anti-Maoist operations in West Singhbhum. He met with officers from multiple forces and emphasized the need for enhanced infrastructure. Instructions were given to improve the effectiveness of the operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:52 IST
Jharkhand's Director General of Police Anurag Gupta conducted a comprehensive review of the anti-Maoist operations in the West Singhbhum district on Monday, according to an official statement.

The DGP engaged in discussions with officers from various forces, including COBRA, CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district police, who are involved in the ongoing operations. Gupta provided strategic direction to bolster the campaign's effectiveness.

Emphasizing the region's need for robust basic infrastructure, Gupta's directives aim to strengthen the operational framework in tackling Maoist activities, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

