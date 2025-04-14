Left Menu

Violent Domestic Dispute Leads to Arrests

A 53-year-old man, Sanjay Gaba, was allegedly attacked by his live-in partner Neetu Verma and her two sons with a knife. Dispute arose after Gaba was asked to vacate their home. Following the incident, an FIR was filed, leading to the arrest of Neetu and her son Krish.

A 53-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a knife by his live-in partner and her two sons, according to police reports on Monday. The accused attackers have been identified as Neetu Verma and her sons Krish Verma and a minor.

Sanjay Gaba, a resident of New Colony, filed a complaint stating that he had been in a relationship with Neetu Verma for approximately three years and was living in a rented house with her and her sons. Recently, Neetu requested Gaba to vacate the premises.

Gaba assured her of his intention to relocate soon, but on Sunday night, an altercation led to Neetu and her sons attacking him with a knife. Gaba, injured and bleeding, managed to escape and was subsequently admitted to the Civil Hospital. An FIR was lodged at the New Colony police station, and Neetu along with Krish Verma were arrested on Monday. Further investigations are ongoing.

