Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Arkansas City Park

A tragic shooting at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, Arkansas, resulted in two fatalities and nine individuals injured on Sunday night. The victims, currently in stable condition, are being treated at local hospitals. Details regarding the shooter and the motive remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conway | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Conway, Arkansas, was rocked by a tragic shooting Sunday night that left two dead and nine injured. The incident took place at 5th Avenue Park, a popular community space known for its playground and recreational facilities.

Conway Police reported that the nine injured victims are in stable condition at nearby hospitals. However, they have withheld further information on Monday morning concerning any potential suspects or motives behind the attack.

The park, situated approximately 43 kilometers north of Little Rock, remains a focal point for the investigation as authorities work to understand the circumstances leading to the violence.

