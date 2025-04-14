Left Menu

Constitutional Clash: Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Turmoil

The BJP insists that states cannot refuse to implement the Waqf Amendment Act, highlighting constitutional provisions. The party criticizes the Congress and its allies for opposing the law. The BJP claims such opposition endangers the Constitution, accusing rival parties of putting religious law above constitutional mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:15 IST
The BJP has firmly stated that states lack the authority to reject the Waqf Amendment Act, citing constitutional mandates to support their claim, while lambasting the opposition Congress and allied parties. The BJP alleges that resistance to the Act not only undermines constitutional supremacy but also represents a grave threat to the nation's legal framework.

Remarks by various state ministers, including Hafizul Hassan of Jharkhand and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan of Karnataka, who indicated a preference for Sharia or rejection of the Act, sparked BJP's ire. West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has echoed these sentiments, compounding BJP's criticism of parties prioritizing political and religious considerations over legal obligations.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi castigated these positions as an affront to BR Ambedkar's constitutional legacy, accusing Congress from moving away from historic amendments they once hailed as groundbreaking. This clash underscores deepening political divides over the interpretation and implementation of constitutional and religious frameworks in India.

