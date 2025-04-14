New Russian Assault on Sumy: A Continuing Crisis
On Sunday evening, Ukraine's air force reported a new Russian missile attack on Sumy, following a deadly strike that claimed 35 lives the previous day. The public broadcaster confirmed an explosion but details on casualties or damage remain unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:54 IST
Ukraine's air force has confirmed another missile attack by Russia targeting the northeastern city of Sumy. The assault occurred on Sunday evening, just one day after a previous missile strike in the same city resulted in the loss of 35 lives.
Initial reports from public broadcaster Suspilne indicated an explosion in Sumy. However, concrete information regarding any casualties or extent of damage remains unavailable at this time.
This latest development underscores the continued unrest and devastating impacts of ongoing military actions in Ukraine's northeastern regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
