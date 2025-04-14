Left Menu

New Russian Assault on Sumy: A Continuing Crisis

On Sunday evening, Ukraine's air force reported a new Russian missile attack on Sumy, following a deadly strike that claimed 35 lives the previous day. The public broadcaster confirmed an explosion but details on casualties or damage remain unknown.

Ukraine's air force has confirmed another missile attack by Russia targeting the northeastern city of Sumy. The assault occurred on Sunday evening, just one day after a previous missile strike in the same city resulted in the loss of 35 lives.

Initial reports from public broadcaster Suspilne indicated an explosion in Sumy. However, concrete information regarding any casualties or extent of damage remains unavailable at this time.

This latest development underscores the continued unrest and devastating impacts of ongoing military actions in Ukraine's northeastern regions.

