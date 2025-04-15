Legal Challenge Against Trump's Trade Tariffs
The Liberty Justice Center has filed a lawsuit against President Trump's tariffs, asserting he overstepped his authority. Representing five U.S. businesses impacted by these tariffs, the group approached the U.S. Court of International Trade seeking to halt the imposed duties on foreign goods.
A legal advocacy group, the Liberty Justice Center, launched a lawsuit on Monday aiming to put a stop to President Donald Trump's tariffs on international trading partners. The case, presented to the U.S. Court of International Trade, claims that the president exceeded his powers in imposing these tariffs.
Five American businesses that rely on imports from affected countries have been named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The legal action seeks to challenge the sweeping duty measures that have strained international trade relations and impacted domestic importers.
The Liberty Justice Center argues that President Trump's decision to impose these tariffs falls outside his constitutional authority, potentially setting a precedent for future executive actions on trade without proper legislative oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Bankruptcy Bid Over Talc Lawsuits
Health Briefs: Major FDA Moves, Lawsuit Updates, and AI Innovations
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Settlement Proposal in Talc Lawsuits
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Bankruptcy Proposal Amid Ongoing Talc Lawsuits
Rugby Stars Unite in Landmark Concussion Lawsuit