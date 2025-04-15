Legal Challenge Against Trump's Trade Tariffs

A legal advocacy group, the Liberty Justice Center, launched a lawsuit on Monday aiming to put a stop to President Donald Trump's tariffs on international trading partners. The case, presented to the U.S. Court of International Trade, claims that the president exceeded his powers in imposing these tariffs.

Five American businesses that rely on imports from affected countries have been named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The legal action seeks to challenge the sweeping duty measures that have strained international trade relations and impacted domestic importers.

The Liberty Justice Center argues that President Trump's decision to impose these tariffs falls outside his constitutional authority, potentially setting a precedent for future executive actions on trade without proper legislative oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)