Constitutional Crisis Looms: The Case of Rumeysa Ozturk

A federal judge in Vermont expressed concerns about a potential 'constitutional crisis' regarding the detention of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student from Tufts University, if her arrest by immigration authorities is deemed unlawful and she is not released.

During a hearing, U.S. District Judge William Sessions, an Obama appointee, suggested he might order Ozturk's transfer from a Louisiana detention center back to Vermont. This situation has gained attention due to a viral video capturing Ozturk's arrest by masked agents in Somerville, Massachusetts, highlighting Trump's administration's deportation efforts against pro-Palestinian activists critical of Israel.

The U.S. Justice Department argues the case belongs in Louisiana, while her lawyers claim her arrest violates free speech rights. Concerns over Ozturk's health in detention have heightened, with the ACLU calling for her immediate release to ensure her well-being and educational pursuits are not hindered.

(With inputs from agencies.)