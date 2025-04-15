Legal Battle Against Trump's Tariffs: Authority Questioned

A legal advocacy group has taken action to challenge President Donald Trump's extensive tariffs, filing a lawsuit with the U.S. Court of International Trade. The Liberty Justice Center, advocating on behalf of five U.S. businesses dependent on imports from tariff-impacted nations, claims the President overstepped his authority.

Liberty Justice Center senior counsel Jeffrey Schwab stated, "No one person should have the power to impose taxes that have such vast global economic consequences." He emphasized that the Constitution delegates the power to set tax rates, including tariffs, to Congress, not the President. The White House has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This lawsuit echoes another legal challenge in Florida, where a business owner is contesting tariffs imposed on China. These legal actions highlight ongoing contention over executive powers in shaping economic policy.

