Left Menu

Calls for Justice Amidst Turmoil: South Sudan’s Ongoing Struggle

The main opposition group in South Sudan has demanded an international investigation into alleged rights abuses by government troops targeting areas loyal to opposition leader Riek Machar. This violence threatens the 2018 peace deal and underscores the enduring political rivalry between Machar and President Salva Kiir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 15-04-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 01:42 IST
Calls for Justice Amidst Turmoil: South Sudan’s Ongoing Struggle
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

The opposition in South Sudan has called for an international investigation into alleged human rights violations in recent clashes. These allegations include government forces targeting key areas loyal to opposition leader Riek Machar, a move that risks destabilizing the fragile 2018 peace agreement.

Riek Machar, South Sudan's vice president, and a central figure in the country's political landscape, is under house arrest amidst accusations of subversion. Fighting has intensified in the north since March, with government troops and the rebel White Army, allegedly allied with Machar, clashing fiercely. The opposition accuses the government of employing airstrikes with chemical weapons, an assertion requiring international scrutiny.

The fighting threatens the 2018 peace accord between Machar and President Salva Kiir, intended to end a protracted civil war that has severely affected the nation. Both leaders are locked in a rivalry rooted in ethnic divisions, which has continually destabilized efforts for lasting peace in the resource-rich country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025