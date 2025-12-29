Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskiy Edge Closer to Peace Deal Amid Donbas Dilemma

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have made significant strides towards a peace agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine. The unresolved future of the Donbas region remains central to discussions. Both leaders expect European involvement and have mentioned potential agreements on security guarantees.

29-12-2025
In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced progress toward a peace deal after a meeting in Florida. However, the lingering issue of the Donbas region continues to pose a significant challenge to a final agreement.

Both leaders shared optimism but were cautious about timelines, with Trump suggesting resolution within weeks. They emphasized security guarantees for Ukraine, while France's Emmanuel Macron confirmed progress on this front via social media, hinting at forthcoming contributions from a 'Coalition of the Willing.'

Details remain sparse, but Trump has engaged in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who pledged to aid Ukraine's rebuilding. Both Trump and Zelenskiy acknowledge the complex issue of Donbas will require further negotiation, while European leaders remain committed to supporting Ukraine's security needs.

